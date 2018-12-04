taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3494
Euro
6.1054
Altın
1239.6
Borsa
94965.74
Gram Altın
212.503

France suspends fuel tax increase

In a major concession by President Emmanuel Macron, France will suspend for six months a tax increase on gasoline and diesel fuel that had been slated for January.

REUTERS | 04.12.2018 - 15:38..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

The French government on Tuesday suspended planned increases in three taxes on fuel for a six-month period starting Jan.1 in response to nationwide protests against high pump prices and living costs, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced.

France suspends fuel tax increase

“This anger, you’d have to be deaf or blind not to see it or hear it,” Philippe said in an address. “The French who have donned yellow vests want taxes to drop, and work to pay. That’s also what we want. If I didn’t manage to explain it, if the ruling majority didn’t manage to convince the French, then something must change.”

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan ve Maduro'dan ortak açıklamalar

Erdoğan ve Maduro'dan ortak açıklamalar

83
İngiliz BBC, Erdoğan'ın Venezuela ziyaretini değerlendirdi

İngiliz BBC, Erdoğan'ın Venezuela ziyaretini değerlendirdi

86
CHP'nin İstanbul adayı

CHP'nin İstanbul adayı

50
Trump, elektrikli otomobil teşviklerini sonlandıracak

Trump, elektrikli otomobil teşviklerini sonlandıracak

14
Fransız hükümetinden geri adım

Fransız hükümetinden geri adım

220
PKK'lı teröristlere ait 3 katlı 5 odalı sığınak bulundu

PKK'lı teröristlere ait 3 katlı 5 odalı sığınak bulundu

35
FETÖ firarisi Akın İpek'in iade süreciyle ilgili açıklama

FETÖ firarisi Akın İpek'in iade süreciyle ilgili açıklama

68
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir