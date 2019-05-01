taraftar değil haberciyiz
France takes security measures for May Day protests

French government afraid of possible lootings ahead of Labor Day protests. Police forces took high-end security measure in the capital, luxury shops were covered metal plates.

Haber Merkezi | 01.05.2019 - 11:07..
Government’s “zero-tolerance” approach to protest violence will be tested on May Day.

France government increased police numbers for the protests of Yellow Vests.

FEAR OF LOOTING

Authorities have warned that this year's May 1 marches could be tense after Yellow Vests protestors angrily dismissed a package of tax cuts by President Emmanuel Macron.

While the police forces take measures throughout the capital, fear of looting has started. Security forces are being deployed in Parisian train stations. More than 7,400 police and gendarmes were deployed across Paris, with orders from Macron to take an extremely firm stance if faced with any violence.

According to the official statements, the measures are aimed at protecting “peaceful” protesters as well as shopkeepers and other citizens.

Paris police banned demonstrations in the Champs-Elysees avenue and the areas around the presidential palace and Notre Dame Cathedral.

