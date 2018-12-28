taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2764
Euro
6.0478
Altın
1280.55
Borsa
91132.42
Gram Altın
217.44

France to buy 1,730 additional weapons

Interior Ministry has published a call for bids for the purchase of 1,280 additional Flash-ball type non-lethal weapons.

Haber Merkezi | 28.12.2018 - 08:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
France to buy 1,730 additional weapons

The news outlet reported on Wednesday that human rights watchdogs had been warning for years about the dangers of the use of Flash-ball guns by security forces during mass rallies but the Interior Ministry still continues to stockpile these non-lethal weapons.

2 MILLION EUROS TO BE PAID FOR THE NEW WEAPONS

Although the government has not published any official data regarding the number of people who have been injured by plastic bullets used in this kind of guns, as many as 30 people may have been wounded by Flash-balls during protests in France over the past few weeks, the outlet said.

France to buy 1,730 additional weapons

The outlet also estimates that the government could pay 2 million euros ($2.2 million) for the new batch of guns.

According to Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency and the RT broadcaster, 12 RT reporters were injured by tear gas grenades and rubber bullets during the mass rallies in Paris.

France to buy 1,730 additional weapons

The “yellow vest” protesters began in mid-November to rally against fuel tax increases and subsequently against the wider liberal economic reform policy of Macron, who made tax and salary concessions earlier this month. The French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes, but the "yellow vests" have started protesting other government policies and rising living costs.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Polislerin emekli ikramiyesine POLSAN takviyesi

Polislerin emekli ikramiyesine POLSAN takviyesi

156
28 Aralık Cuma günü kar tatili olan iller

28 Aralık Cuma günü kar tatili olan iller

10
Makas attığı kazada otomobiller hurdaya döndü

Makas attığı kazada otomobiller hurdaya döndü

41
Elazığ’da kartpostallık kar görüntüleri

Elazığ’da kartpostallık kar görüntüleri

23
Savunma Sanayi İcra Komitesi toplandı

Savunma Sanayi İcra Komitesi toplandı

9
Fatih Terim'den Mustafa Cengiz'e Ali Koç tepkisi

Fatih Terim'den Mustafa Cengiz'e Ali Koç tepkisi

39
Diyanet, merak edilen soruyu cevapladı: Piyango haram mı

Diyanet, merak edilen soruyu cevapladı: Piyango haram mı

87
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir