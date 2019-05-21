France to work with Cyprus to expand naval base

Cyprus and France have stated their intention in writing to cooperate in strengthening Cypriot naval capabilities and for a broader strategic cooperation between the two naval forces.

"STRATEGIC COOPERATION FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE NAVAL FORCES"

French Defence Minister Florence Parly and her Cypriot counterpart Savvas Angelides held discussions in Paris. Savvas Angelides said on Thursday that he has signed a statement of intent with his French counterpart affirming bilateral defense cooperation that allows authorities to proceed with the next phase of planning for the upgrade at Evangelos Florakis Naval Base.

According to the reports, the two countries will co-fund the building of a new docking area at the Evangelos Florakis naval base in Mari to allow larger warships to dock. Work has already started to upgrade the naval base.

The operational centre of the French warships will be the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle which is patrolling the Eastern Mediterranean.