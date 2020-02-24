taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1526
Euro
6.6613
Altın
1680.1
Borsa
114029.04
Gram Altın
332.353
Bitcoin
60532.77

France: We intend to stand by Greece against Turkey

French Defence Minister Florence Parly said the accord between Turkey and Libya is a cause of high concern.

REUTERS | 24.02.2020 - 15:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

France will stand by Greece and Cyprus, supporting both in their disputes with Turkey over maritime zones in the Mediterranean, French Defence Minister Florence Parly was quoted saying in a Greek newspaper on Sunday.

FRANCE HAS DECLARED ITS SUPPORT TO GREECE

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area. Athens and Greek Cypriots have opposed the move, threatening to arrest the ships’ crews and enlisting EU leaders to join their criticism.

France: We intend to stand by Greece against Turkey

“France intends to stand by Greece and help it to confront multiple tensions in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean,” Parly told To Vima newspaper in an interview.

She said French President Emmanuel Macron was clear when he met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in late January that Paris and Athens were set to strengthen their defense cooperation.

France: We intend to stand by Greece against Turkey

A Greek navy frigate is already escorting French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle in its operations in the Mediterranean. “France supports Greece and Cyprus on the issue of respecting their sovereignty in maritime zones and condemns, together with its European partners, Turkey’s lack of respect of these fundamental rules,” Parly told the paper.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Death toll rises to 50 in Iran, lawmaker says
Earlier on Monday, Iran’s state television announced that the death toll from the virus in the country rose to 12 with 47 confirmed cases.
Italy cancels Venice Carnival amid coronavirus outbreak
Italy decided to ban Venice’s famed carnival events as the country races to contain coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak spreads world, kills nearly 3,000
Bahrain, Afghanistan, and Kuwait on Monday confirmed the first cases of the new coronavirus.
150 dead in last 24 hours, death toll rises to 2,594
Outside mainland China, there are 74 registered cases in Hong Kong and 10 others in Macau.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rumlarda Fransız gemisi ve ABD üssü sevinci
Rumlarda Fransız gemisi ve ABD üssü sevinci
136
Ali Koç'un taraftarların üzerine yürüdüğü anlar
Ali Koç'un taraftarların üzerine yürüdüğü anlar
248
Ozan Tufan: Böyle bir şey olabilir mi
Ozan Tufan: Böyle bir şey olabilir mi
269
Can Yaman, yine İtalya'da
Can Yaman, yine İtalya'da
123
Fransa'da kadın imam, cuma namazı kıldırdı
Fransa'da kadın imam, cuma namazı kıldırdı
554
İran'da koronavirüs nedeniyle ölü sayısı 50'ye yükseldi
İran'da koronavirüs nedeniyle ölü sayısı 50'ye yükseldi
209
Çin, Uygur Türklerine yardımları kesti
Çin, Uygur Türklerine yardımları kesti
142
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir