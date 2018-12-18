taraftar değil haberciyiz
France will impose tax on internet and tech giants

France has said it will introduce its own tax on big technology firms from 1 January.

Haber Merkezi | 18.12.2018 - 12:15..
French goverment won’t wait on the rest of the European Union to start taxing big tech. Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire announced that France will start to impose its own tax on large internet and technology companies from January 1.

FRENCH GOVERMENT WILL EARN €500M

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire also said he expected it to bring in €500m (£450m) in 2019. Earlier this year, the European Commission published proposals for a 3% tax on the revenues of large internet companies with global revenues above €750m (£675m) a year and taxable EU revenue above €50m.

"SOCIAL MEDIA IS A POISON FOR DEMOCRACY"

Last week French President Macron said social media and televisions are 'a poison for democracy'. After this statement French goverment took some precautions.

