France’s curve continues to flatten as recoveries rise

The country’s authorities reported that coronavirus death toll nears 18,000 on Thursday evening.

  World
  2. World
France reported 753 more fatalities due to coronavirus on Thursday bringing the death toll to 17,920.

2,641 NEW CASES WERE REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS

Jerome Salomon, the country's director general of health, in his daily news briefing said the tally of confirmed cases has risen to 108,847, with 2,641 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in France in March, more than 32,800 patients have made a full recovery.

Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron has extended lockdown in the country until May 11.

Plans are in place for schools, daycare centers, and businesses to open, followed by cafes, bars, and restaurants.

