France's Le Pen to go on trial over tweets on Daesh images

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been ordered to stand trial for tweeting pictures of Daesh terrorists.

The French politician sent tweets showing the decapitated body of American reporter James Foley in December 2015, The images were captioned “This is Daesh,”.

"MESSAGES THAT INCITE TERRORISM"

After tweeting outrageous images, Le Pen was stripped of legal immunity by the European Parliament. Le Pen was charged with circulating "violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography or seriously harm human dignity" that can be seen by a minor.

Le Pen spoke out against the pending court case on Twitter, saying that she was being targeted despite being a clear and vocal critic of the terrorist organization, while the French government continues to “welcome jihadists and their families with open arms” in the form of mass migration.