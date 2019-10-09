Free Syrian Army attemped to attack by YPG terrorists

YPG/PKK terrorists attempted to infiltrate Free Syrian Army's (FSA) frontline on Tuesday night through the occupied northern Tal Rifat district of Syria, according to local sources.

ONE MEMBER OF FSA DIED

The terrorists infiltrated from southern Kefr Kasir, Kefr Kelbin, Manaraz, Mare and western Malikiye regions to Azaz, controlled by Turkey-backed FSA.

At least one FSA member died in clashes that followed, said another local source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The attempt was thwarted and Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) hit terror group sites near Tal Rifat with howitzers.

For the last three years, Tal Rifat has been occupied by the YPG/PKK, in hopes of linking Afrin, a city in northwestern Syria, to areas under its control east of the Euphrates River, thus establishing a zone of influence along Syria’s border with Turkey.