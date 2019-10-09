taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8445
Euro
6.4213
Altın
1502.09
Borsa
101166.88
Gram Altın
282.33
Bitcoin
48027.17

Free Syrian Army attemped to attack by YPG terrorists

YPG terrorists attempt to infiltrate the army's frontline through occupied Tal Rifat district of Syria.

AA | 09.10.2019 - 12:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

YPG/PKK terrorists attempted to infiltrate Free Syrian Army's (FSA) frontline on Tuesday night through the occupied northern Tal Rifat district of Syria, according to local sources.

ONE MEMBER OF FSA DIED

The terrorists infiltrated from southern Kefr Kasir, Kefr Kelbin, Manaraz, Mare and western Malikiye regions to Azaz, controlled by Turkey-backed FSA.

At least one FSA member died in clashes that followed, said another local source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Free Syrian Army attemped to attack by YPG terrorists

The attempt was thwarted and Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) hit terror group sites near Tal Rifat with howitzers.

For the last three years, Tal Rifat has been occupied by the YPG/PKK, in hopes of linking Afrin, a city in northwestern Syria, to areas under its control east of the Euphrates River, thus establishing a zone of influence along Syria’s border with Turkey.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
19 yaşındaki kızına işkence eden baba gözaltına alındı

19 yaşındaki kızına işkence eden baba gözaltına alındı

250
Yabancı ajanslardan 'Türkiye Suriye'ye girdi' iddiası

Yabancı ajanslardan 'Türkiye Suriye'ye girdi' iddiası

397
Yeşim Salkım'a tepkiler dinmedi

Yeşim Salkım'a tepkiler dinmedi

336
Elektromanyetik top ŞAHİ-209 seri atışlarla göz doldurdu

Elektromanyetik top ŞAHİ-209 seri atışlarla göz doldurdu

97
Erzurum'da tarihi yapıda mayolu fotoğrafa gözaltı

Erzurum'da tarihi yapıda mayolu fotoğrafa gözaltı

94
Wall Street Journal'dan Türkiye'yi eleştirenlere tepki

Wall Street Journal'dan Türkiye'yi eleştirenlere tepki

64
Hasta yakını ile doktorun kavgası

Hasta yakını ile doktorun kavgası

425
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir