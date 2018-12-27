taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2785
Euro
6.0149
Altın
1275.67
Borsa
90932.93
Gram Altın
216.215

Free Syrian Army awaits Turkey’s order for operation

Free Syrian Army (FSA) continued to move its members toward to YPG-held town, one day after Assad regime forces entered Arimah in the western countryside of Manbij region in coordination with the YPG.

Haber Merkezi | 27.12.2018 - 16:16..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Free Syrian Army awaits Turkey’s order for operation

The northern Syrian town of Manbij has become a focal point of the post-US troop pullout plans as actors on the field deploy their forces in the region.

TURKISH ARMED FORCES CONTINUES REINFORCING TROOPS

Following a brief meeting with the heads of the YPG, 40 pickup trucks carrying regime forces, two tanks, trucks carrying equipment and armored vehicles carrying other staff entered Arimah, Anadolu Agency reported, citing unnamed local sources.

Free Syrian Army awaits Turkey’s order for operation

While FSA forces also close down on the town, the Turkish military continued to reinforce its troops along the Syrian border.

The situation in Manbij will be one of the main questions in the aftermath of the US pullout. The town is controlled by the YPG/PKK terror organization.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kenan Sofuoğlu'ndan tepki çeken paylaşım

Kenan Sofuoğlu'ndan tepki çeken paylaşım

1163
Trump Irak ziyaretinde Erdoğan'dan bahsetti

Trump Irak ziyaretinde Erdoğan'dan bahsetti

43
Dilipak: Genelev gelirleriyle imamlara maaş ödeniyor

Dilipak: Genelev gelirleriyle imamlara maaş ödeniyor

175
Ses hızını aşan HABRAS çelik kaplı betonu deldi

Ses hızını aşan HABRAS çelik kaplı betonu deldi

116
PKK'lı terörist Wall Street Journal'a röportaj verdi

PKK'lı terörist Wall Street Journal'a röportaj verdi

153
İsrail Suudilerin Türkiye'den uzaklaşmasını bekliyor

İsrail Suudilerin Türkiye'den uzaklaşmasını bekliyor

70
Köprü cezalarına af getiren yasa teklifi kabul edildi

Köprü cezalarına af getiren yasa teklifi kabul edildi

210
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir