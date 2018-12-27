Free Syrian Army awaits Turkey’s order for operation

The northern Syrian town of Manbij has become a focal point of the post-US troop pullout plans as actors on the field deploy their forces in the region.

TURKISH ARMED FORCES CONTINUES REINFORCING TROOPS

Following a brief meeting with the heads of the YPG, 40 pickup trucks carrying regime forces, two tanks, trucks carrying equipment and armored vehicles carrying other staff entered Arimah, Anadolu Agency reported, citing unnamed local sources.

While FSA forces also close down on the town, the Turkish military continued to reinforce its troops along the Syrian border.

The situation in Manbij will be one of the main questions in the aftermath of the US pullout. The town is controlled by the YPG/PKK terror organization.