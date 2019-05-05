taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Free Syrian Army liberates two villages in Syria

Free Syrian Army liberates villages of Maranaz, Al-Malikiyah in northern Syria from the YPG/PKK terror group.

AA | 05.05.2019 - 14:45..
The Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) has liberated the northern Syrian villages of Maranaz and Al-Malikiyah from the YPG/PKK terror group, according to local sources.

TWO VILLAGES WERE RESCUED

After the terror group carried out attacks against Turkish and FSA positions in northern Syria, the FSA launched operations to head off these attacks. After brief clashes in the villages of Maranaz and Al-Malikiyah, FSA forces expelled the terrorists.

Free Syrian Army liberates two villages in Syria

The US-backed YPG/PKK terrorist group holds roughly 28 percent of Syrian territory, including a number of oil-rich territories.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.

