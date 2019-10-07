Free Syrian Army ready for Turkey’s new operation in Syria

AFRIN, Syria

The Free Syrian Army (FSA), which took part in operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch along with the Turkish Armed Forces, has completed preparations for a potential military operation in east of Euphrates.

Anadolu Agency footage showed on Sunday the military exercises and preparations of 2,000 FSA-affiliated Al-Hamza division and Suleyman Shah group members in the military training areas in Syria's Afrin district, which was cleared from YPG/PKK terrorist organization.

Al-Hamza division commander Sayf Abu Bakr told Anadolu Agency that the completed military training was conducted within scope of a possible operation east of the Euphrates River in Syria, occupied by the YPG/PKK terrorist organization.

He said that the members of the FSA who participated in the exercise were taught combat tactics to tackle the field conditions.

"We completed our trainings to clear east of Euphrates from the YPG/PKK terrorist organization. We are ready for the operation," Abu Bakr said.

Al-Hamza division was established in 2015 against the Daesh terrorist organization, and consists of 6,500 Arabs, Turkmens and Kurds.

Since 2016, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for Syrians who fled the violence to return home.

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist organization PKK.