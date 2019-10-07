Free Syrian Army ready for Turkey’s new operation in Syria

The Free Syrian Army (FSA), which took part in operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch along with the Turkish Armed Forces, has completed preparations for a potential military operation in east of Euphrates.
"WE ARE READY FOR THE OPERATION"
Anadolu Agency footage showed on Sunday the military exercises and preparations of 2,000 FSA-affiliated Al-Hamza division and Suleyman Shah group members in the military training areas in Syria's Afrin district, which was cleared from YPG/PKK terrorist organization.
Al-Hamza division commander Sayf Abu Bakr told Anadolu Agency that the completed military training was conducted within scope of a possible operation east of the Euphrates River in Syria, occupied by the YPG/PKK terrorist organization.
He said that the members of the FSA who participated in the exercise were taught combat tactics to tackle the field conditions. "We completed our trainings to clear east of Euphrates from the YPG/PKK terrorist organization. We are ready for the operation," Abu Bakr said. Al-Hamza division was established in 2015 against the Daesh terrorist organization, and consists of 6,500 Arabs, Turkmens and Kurds.