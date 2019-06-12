French diplomat to visit Turkey for EU accession process

France’s top diplomat will pay an official visit to Turkey on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday.

BILATERAL RELATIONS WILL BE DISCUSSED

Jean-Yves Le Drian, minister of europe and foreign affairs, is due in Ankara upon an invitation by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, according to a statement.

“During the meetings, bilateral relations between Turkey and France, current regional and international developments and Turkey’s EU accession process will be discussed,” the ministry said.

The two foreign ministers are expected to hold a joint news conference in Ankara after their meeting.