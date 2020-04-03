There is outrage in France after two doctors on live television pushed for Africa to be the first place where coronavirus treatments be tested.

"AIDS STUDIES HAD BEEN DONE İN AFRICA AS WELL"

The doctors agree that Africa has less medical supplies and required treatment for coronavirus patients and pushed for the continent to be used for the experimental treatment of any potential vaccine.

French doctors say coronavirus cure should first be tested in Africa WATCH

On a local TV channel LCI, one of the doctors named as Dr Jean-Paul Mira said "If I can be provocative, shouldn’t we do this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatment, no resuscitation, a bit like it has been done in some studies in AIDS, where among prostitutes, we try things, because they are exposed, and they don’t protect themselves, what do you think?”





The other doctor also named as Dr Camille Locht joined the conversation saying "So you are right, we’re thinking in parallel to a study in Africa precisely to make this same type of approach vaccine."