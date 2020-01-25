taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9428
Euro
6.554
Altın
1571.81
Borsa
122141.75
Gram Altın
300.359
Bitcoin
50641

French government confirms 3 coronavirus cases

France confirmed that patients had traveled to China recently.

AA | 25.01.2020 - 17:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

France has confirmed three cases of the new coronavirus from China, marking the spread of the deadly virus to Europe.

TWO CITIZENS HAVE BEEN TESTED POSITIVE

In the Friday night’s news conference, France's Health Minister Agnès Buzyn announced that two people had been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, one each in Bordeaux and Paris.

Later, a relative of the infected person in Paris was also tested positive, according to local BFMTV broadcaster.

French government confirms 3 coronavirus cases

The French Health Ministry confirms that all three patients have been kept in isolation in hospitals. The authorities confirmed that the patients had traveled to China recently.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the virus an emergency in China but has not yet announced the situation as a global health emergency.

The Centers for Disease Control in the United States have also reported two cases as of Friday.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Security forces reopen the roads in Iraq’s Baghdad
Vehicles drive through a road reopened by security forces after it was blocked by anti-government.
Coronavirus outbreak kills 41 in China
According to the local media, the Chinese government confirmed 1,287 cases of pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus.
China quarantines cities amid coronavirus outbreak
With the coronavirus raising alarm across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) will hold an emergency meeting in Geneva on Wednesday.
French President visits Western Wall during his Israel trip
Macron is one of dozens of world leaders attending World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, which will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ekrem İmamoğlu, deprem bölgesine gidiyor

Ekrem İmamoğlu, deprem bölgesine gidiyor

1475
Abdullah Gül deprem sonrası siyasi mesaj verdi

Abdullah Gül deprem sonrası siyasi mesaj verdi

579
Berna Laçin'den tepki çeken deprem tweet'i

Berna Laçin'den tepki çeken deprem tweet'i

637
4 ay öncesi Elazığ ve çevresine deprem uyarısı yapılmıştı

4 ay öncesi Elazığ ve çevresine deprem uyarısı yapılmıştı

147
Bakanlar canlı yayın öncesi artçı sarsıntıya yakalandı

Bakanlar canlı yayın öncesi artçı sarsıntıya yakalandı

100
Elazığ'da enkazdan çıkarılan annenin feryadı

Elazığ'da enkazdan çıkarılan annenin feryadı

169
Sosyal medya provokatörlerine hesap sorulacak

Sosyal medya provokatörlerine hesap sorulacak

528
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir