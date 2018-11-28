taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2547
Euro
5.9324
Altın
1214.92
Borsa
94379.15
Gram Altın
205.254

French government faces looting and riots

Protests turned to chaos in France with riots and looting as thousands of demonstrations protests against Macron’s fuel taxes.

Haber Merkezi | 28.11.2018 - 13:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
French government faces looting and riots

The unrested protests which on Saturday left some Parisian boulevards transformed into battlefields.

Police forces fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets at thousands of protesters who trashed restaurants and shop-fronts and set wheelie bins ablaze on Paris’s streets.

French government faces looting and riots

Macron warned his cabinet on Monday that the protests could tarnish France’s image and congratulated police forces for their efforts.

French government faces looting and riots WATCH

French president insisted he would not be bounced into changing tack in his push for a transition towards cleaner energies or alter policy because of street violence.

French government faces looting and riots

The “yellow vest” protests have blocked roads across the country, impeding access to fuel depots, out-of-town shopping malls and factories.

Looting and riots break out over Macron's statements. Several luxury shops were pillaged.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trafik cezası kesilen kadının çığlıkları

Trafik cezası kesilen kadının çığlıkları

567
Ahmet Türk adaylığa açık kapı bıraktı

Ahmet Türk adaylığa açık kapı bıraktı

90
Almanya'da akaryakıt krizi

Almanya'da akaryakıt krizi

115
Gebze'de viyadük çöktü

Gebze'de viyadük çöktü

150
Yunanistan, yine provokasyon peşinde

Yunanistan, yine provokasyon peşinde

277
Akdeniz'de enerji fırsatçılığı

Akdeniz'de enerji fırsatçılığı

73
Hayatını kurtaran doktorla 20 yıl sonra tanıştı

Hayatını kurtaran doktorla 20 yıl sonra tanıştı

32
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir