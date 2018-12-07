The students were detained Thursday in the Paris suburb of Mantes-la-Jolie, in unrest that has spread to dozens of schools during three weeks of anti-government demonstrations.

French high schools students arrested by armed police WATCH

Videos showing rows of French high school students on their knees, with hands on heads, some lined up against a wall with helmeted police officers armed with batons standing over them, have stirred waves of criticism.

Released by the Violences Policières (Police Violence) Twitter group on Thursday evening, the video gathered thousands of retweets and angry comments.

The footage captures the moment officers detained education reform protesters in Mantes-la-Jolie in north-central France on Thursday. The majority of them were teens from local high schools.