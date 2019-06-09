French police beat female Yellow Vest protestor

France's Yellow Vests were back on the streets at the 30th week of the protests.

The protests began six months ago as a reaction to rising fuel costs. However, the demonstrations later turned into anti-government riots.

POLICE OFFICER FILMED BEATING PROTESTER

Around 30 protesters have lost eyes or hands during clashes with police over the past six months, putting the government under growing pressure to ban controversial weapons like other EU countries. The protests have left 11 people dead and more than 2,000 injured, according to the French government. Some 8,400 people have been arrested for the protests and 2,000 sentenced to prison.

Now, another police cruelty has caught to the cameras. Footages showed that riot police beat up a female protestor during the clashes.