French police beat female Yellow Vest protestor

While Yellow Vest protests are ongoing for the 30th consecutive week, a female protestor was brutally beaten by riot police in Montpellier.

Haber Merkezi | 09.06.2019 - 14:35..
France's Yellow Vests were back on the streets at the 30th week of the protests.

The protests began six months ago as a reaction to rising fuel costs. However, the demonstrations later turned into anti-government riots.

POLICE OFFICER FILMED BEATING PROTESTER

Around 30 protesters have lost eyes or hands during clashes with police over the past six months, putting the government under growing pressure to ban controversial weapons like other EU countries. The protests have left 11 people dead and more than 2,000 injured, according to the French government. Some 8,400 people have been arrested for the protests and 2,000 sentenced to prison.

Woman violently beaten by French police WATCH

Now, another police cruelty has caught to the cameras. Footages showed that riot police beat up a female protestor during the clashes.

