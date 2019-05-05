taraftar değil haberciyiz
French police beat protesters up

In the country where the actions have been going on for months, the French police use disproportionate force to the activists.

Haber Merkezi | 05.05.2019 - 16:50..
Authorities are investigating riot police over three incidents of alleged violence towards May Day protesters in Paris.

THE BRUTALITY OF THE FRENCH POLICE

Videos showing clashes between protesters and police were widely shared on social media, including instances where police appeared to use force excessively. Videos taken during clashes between police and protesters have been circulating on social media.

French police beat protesters up WATCH

French investigators are looking at several videos that appear to show police violence during May Day demonstrations in Paris, including one showing an officer pushes his truncheon inside the trousers of an arrested man.

One shows helmeted police hitting a protester while the second shows another police hurling a paving stone at protesters. Clashes occurred even before the march got underway and continued throughout the day.

