French police beat protesters up

Authorities are investigating riot police over three incidents of alleged violence towards May Day protesters in Paris.

Videos showing clashes between protesters and police were widely shared on social media, including instances where police appeared to use force excessively. Videos taken during clashes between police and protesters have been circulating on social media.

French investigators are looking at several videos that appear to show police violence during May Day demonstrations in Paris, including one showing an officer pushes his truncheon inside the trousers of an arrested man.

One shows helmeted police hitting a protester while the second shows another police hurling a paving stone at protesters. Clashes occurred even before the march got underway and continued throughout the day.