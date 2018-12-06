taraftar değil haberciyiz
French police beat up protesters in a restaurant

While the ‘Yellow Vests’ protests continue in France, police forces are using excessive force on protesters.

French officers lose control on the streets of Paris due to demonstrations over Emmanuel Macron.

Footages released showing French police beating up protesters in a fast food restaurant.

Yellow Vest demonstrators wanted to go inside a fast food restaurant to take cover from tear gas and load from French riot police. With the restaurant closed during the fracas, under the pressure of campaigners, the glass entrance door was broken, and they rushed inside. Cops followed them in, and they were beaten with batons.

