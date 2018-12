“Yellow Vests” came out on the streets of the French city of Lyon on Saturday.

The riot police who faced off with some of the 15,000 protesters, deployed tear gas and were filmed overpowering protesters.

French police brutally drag woman protester to the floor WATCH

The police forces even dragged a woman protester on the ground.

The woman who was dragged on the floor is just another protester that wishes Macron to resign.