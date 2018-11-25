taraftar değil haberciyiz
French police clash violently with protesters

Police firing tear gas and water cannons clashed in Paris on Saturday with thousands of protesters angry over rising car fuel costs and President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies

REUTERS | 25.11.2018 - 14:33..
As night fell, the famed Champs-Elysees avenue, where fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld switched on the red lights of Christmas just a few days ago, was still aglow with fires lit by protesters.

CHALLENGE FOR MACRON

President Emmanuel Macron thanked police forces for their” courage and professionalism” in dealing with demonstrators as calm progressively returned to the Champs Elysees.

“Shame on those who attacked them ... There is no room for this violence in the Republic,” Macron said on Twitter.

POLICE CLASH WITH YELLOW VESTS

During the clashes, a trailer was set on fire and exploded on the Champs Elysees, France’s most famous tourist mile, and a man who tried to attack firefighters was overpowered by some of the demonstrators themselves.

On the nearby Avenue de Friedland, police fired special rubber balls to control demonstrators, who carried French flags or slogans, saying “Macron, resignation” and “Macron, thief”.

Around 8,000 protesters had converged on the Champs Elysees where police tried to prevent them from reaching the president’s Elysee Palace.

Police detained 130 people in Paris and in protests in other parts of the country.

DIESEL PROTESTS

Protesters are opposed to taxes Macron introduced last year on diesel and petrol which are designed to encourage people to switch to cleaner forms of transport. Alongside the tax, the government has offered incentives to buy electric vehicles.

French police  clash violently with protesters VIDEO

For more than a week, protesters clad in the fluorescent yellow jackets that all motorists in France must have in their cars have blocked highways across the country with burning barricades and convoys of slow-moving trucks, obstructing access to fuel depots, shopping centers, and some factories.

