Tens of thousands of labor union protesters were on the streets across France, days after Macron outlined a response to months of street protests including tax cuts worth around 5 billion euros.

French police harass protester on May Day WATCH

In Paris, riot police used tear gas and water cannon, and charged sporadically at several points along the traditional International Workers’ Day rally to disperse groups.

Some 7.400 police were deployed and they made 380 arrests. Thirty-eight people were wounded.

Disturbing images show a police officer tries to tuck his baton into a protester’s pants got widespread reactions.