Since the protests began, French police have been sharply criticized across the world for their acts to disperse demonstrations.

MASS VIOLENCE OF EVERY KIND AGAINST MEDIA PERSONNEL

During the protests, many journalists have reported sustaining physical injuries and being prevented from covering the protests because their equipment was smashed.

French police prevent journalists covering protests WATCH

Several journalists confirmed an exceptional level of violence.

In the recent footage, it’s seen that a French officer prevented a journalist from shooting pictures of protests in Paris. According to the journalist, the police officer approached him and seized his phone and camera.