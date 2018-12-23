taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3046
Euro
6.0541
Altın
1260.94
Borsa
92186.11
Gram Altın
215.165

French police pulls out a gun to protesters

Anti- goverment protesters face off with French riot police in Paris.

Haber Merkezi | 23.12.2018 - 13:43..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş
French police pulls out a gun to protesters

Anti- goverment protests in France has been continuing for weeks. The actions that shook the country also spread to other countries in Europe.

French police pulls out a gun to protesters

DEATH TOLL RAISED

Yesterday in Paris 142 protester have been arrested, including a protest leader. A man died in southern France, bringing the protests' overall death toll to 10.

French police pull out a gun to unarmed protester- WATCH

French police pulls out a gun to protesters

FRENCH POLICE USED GUN

Also French police pull out a gun to unarmed protesters in the streets of Champs-Elysées. This video spread in social media and got reactions of some users.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Metin Akpınar adliyeye götürüldü

Metin Akpınar adliyeye götürüldü

487
Trump'tan Erdoğan'a: Suriye sizindir

Trump'tan Erdoğan'a: Suriye sizindir

108
Lüks düşkünü CHP'li başkandan Kılıçdaroğlu'na teşekkür

Lüks düşkünü CHP'li başkandan Kılıçdaroğlu'na teşekkür

65
Muhalefet hazine yardımlarını beğenmedi

Muhalefet hazine yardımlarını beğenmedi

273
Benzin ve motorin fiyatlarında yaşanan düşüş

Benzin ve motorin fiyatlarında yaşanan düşüş

162
National Interest: Savaş çıkma olasılığı yüksek bölgeler

National Interest: Savaş çıkma olasılığı yüksek bölgeler

43
Trump: Askerlerimiz eve dönüyor

Trump: Askerlerimiz eve dönüyor

63
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir