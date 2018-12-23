French police pulls out a gun to protesters

Anti- goverment protests in France has been continuing for weeks. The actions that shook the country also spread to other countries in Europe.

DEATH TOLL RAISED

Yesterday in Paris 142 protester have been arrested, including a protest leader. A man died in southern France, bringing the protests' overall death toll to 10.

French police pull out a gun to unarmed protester- WATCH



FRENCH POLICE USED GUN

Also French police pull out a gun to unarmed protesters in the streets of Champs-Elysées. This video spread in social media and got reactions of some users.