French police use tear gas on protesters during G7 protests

More than 13,000 police officers guarded the summit site in Biarritz under fears that anti- G7 summit groups might have tried to derail Saturday's protests.

REUTERS | 25.08.2019 - 12:09..
French riot police briefly used water cannons and tear gas on Saturday to disperse anti-capitalism protesters in Bayonne, near the resort of Biarritz where President Emmanuel Macron and G7 nation allies were meeting for a three-day summit.

POLICE FORCES TRIED TO BLOCK REPORTERS

A police helicopter circled overhead as dozens of protesters, some wearing face masks, taunted lines of police.

French police use tear gas on protesters during G7 protests

Earlier, thousands of anti-globalisation activists, Basque separatists and “yellow vest” protesters marched peacefully across France’s border with Spain to demand action from G7 leaders meeting in the nearby coastal resort of Biarritz.

French police use tear gas on protesters during G7 protests

On Sunday, activists plan "disobedience" actions and the self-described radical environmentalist group "Action non-violente COP21" will defy a ban on demonstrations in Bayonne, with a march carrying official portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron which it says have been taken from town halls around the country.

French police use tear gas on protesters during G7 protests

French police use tear gas on protesters during G7 protests

French police use tear gas on protesters during G7 protests

