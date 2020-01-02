taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.959
Euro
6.6759
Altın
1524.61
Borsa
115635.02
Gram Altın
292.025
Bitcoin
42654.1

French police use tear gas to disperse protesters

The protests against Macron’s pension reform have now entered their 29th day.

REUTERS | 02.01.2020 - 16:28..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

French police used tear gas to disperse protesters blockading a Paris bus depot on Thursday, the latest confrontation between the authorities and unions over plans to reform the pension system.

THE LONGEST PROTEST SINCE 1968

Video footage from a BFM television reporter published on Twitter showed police firing tear gas into a crowd at the entrance to the bus depot.

Police had no immediate comment.

BFM television also showed a stand-off later in the morning in central Paris, near the Opera Garnier.

French police use tear gas to disperse protesters

The hardline CGT union has called for more strikes this month after President Emmanuel Macron promised to push through his pension reforms.

Macron said in a New Year’s Eve address that he expected his government to reach a compromise quickly with unions on the reforms, but without departing from principles laid out by ministers.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Islamophobic slogans spray-painted building near UK mosque
Islamophobic incidents have risen significantly following the terror attacks in London.
Turkey detains 7 over ex-Nissan CEO’s transit through Istanbul
Carlos Ghosn, one of the world’s best-known executives, has become Japan’s most famous fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape a rigged justice system.
Military chief dies in Taiwan helicopter crash
The helicopter made the emergency landing in New Taipei City after aviation authorities lost contact early in the morning, the ministry said.
Death toll rises to 21 in Indonesia
Swathes of Jakarta and nearby towns were inundated after heavy rain fell on Dec. 31 and into the early hours of New Year’s Day.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ORC Araştırma'nın Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçim anketi

ORC Araştırma'nın Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçim anketi

755
Adana'da cübbeyle erotik poz

Adana'da cübbeyle erotik poz

160
AK Parti 2023'teki rakibini ilan etti

AK Parti 2023'teki rakibini ilan etti

391
Türkiye'nin yerli otomobili Alman basınında

Türkiye'nin yerli otomobili Alman basınında

341
İstanbul'un enflasyon oranları

İstanbul'un enflasyon oranları

158
İstanbul'a kısa süreli kar ve dolu yağdı

İstanbul'a kısa süreli kar ve dolu yağdı

28
Ekrem İmamoğlu'na göre Kanal İstanbul yapılmayacak

Ekrem İmamoğlu'na göre Kanal İstanbul yapılmayacak

823
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir