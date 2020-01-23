taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9236
Euro
6.5707
Altın
1554.05
Borsa
122927.72
Gram Altın
295.998
Bitcoin
49926.85

French President visits Western Wall during his Israel trip

Macron is one of dozens of world leaders attending World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, which will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

REUTERS | 23.01.2020 - 13:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
French President visits Western Wall during his Israel trip

French President Emmanuel Macron stood before the ancient stones of Jerusalem’s Western Wall on Wednesday, marking the first such high-level visit since former French president Jacques Chirac’s tense trip to the Old City in 1996.

"I FEEL THE HISTORY HERE"

The Western Wall is part of Judaism’s most holy site, the Temple Mount, and is the only remaining part of the Jewish Temple compound that stood there before it was destroyed 2,000 years ago.

French President visits Western Wall during his Israel trip WATCH

The 42-year-old head of state had seen his visit to St. Anne as a symbolic stop underscoring France’s historical influence in the region.

French President visits Western Wall during his Israel trip

Before heading to the church, Macron walked through Jerusalem’s Old City, stopping by the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. “I feel the holiness and the history here,” Macron said.

French President visits Western Wall during his Israel trip

He later visited the Muslim Noble Sanctuary that houses al-Aqsa mosque, a site revered by Jews as Temple Mount, and prayed at Judaism’s Western Wall, touching the ancient stones.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Bernie Sanders’ popularity climbs in presidential race
Sanders and Bloomberg have increased their level of support in each of the last three polls starting in mid-December, while support for Biden, Warren and Buttigieg has remained flat.
Pakistani army tests ballistic missile amid tensions
This was part of a military drill aimed at training the troops for combat, the military statement said.
China quarantines city amid coronavirus outbreak
With the coronavirus raising alarm across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) will hold an emergency meeting in Geneva on Wednesday.
Deadly storm hits Spain’s Mediterranean coast
Since Gloria hit Spain on Monday, the school has been canceled for thousands of students and travel has been complicated due to the various airports, trains and road closures.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CHP'li Günaydın, canlı yayında Ahmet Hakan'ı kızdırdı

CHP'li Günaydın, canlı yayında Ahmet Hakan'ı kızdırdı

220
Ankara'da art arda depremler

Ankara'da art arda depremler

125
Virüsün çıktığı Vuhan kenti karantinaya alınıyor

Virüsün çıktığı Vuhan kenti karantinaya alınıyor

227
CIA'nın işkence yöntemlerinin mimarı: Ahlaki görevimdi

CIA'nın işkence yöntemlerinin mimarı: Ahlaki görevimdi

56
Çin'de ortaya çıkan virüste şüpheli: Yarasalar

Çin'de ortaya çıkan virüste şüpheli: Yarasalar

387
Lübnan'da kabineye kadın bakanlar katıldı

Lübnan'da kabineye kadın bakanlar katıldı

66
Makyajsız İrem Sak

Makyajsız İrem Sak

78
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir