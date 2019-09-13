French protesters prepare for another strike

French government braced for massive metro strike over President Emmanuel Macron's plan to overhaul France's retirement system.

According to the sources, all of the unions on the Paris transport network (RATP) have announced that they will be taking strike action on Friday 13 in protest.

SERIES OF STRIKES AGAINST MACRON

RATP, which runs the Paris Metro, bus and RER suburban train network, has advised people to keep their travel to a minimum on that day.

The strike is the first in a series of actions planned in protest over President Emmanuel Macron's plans for France's pensions system.

The reforms would simplify the current system, with a standardised pension regime rather than the current 42 different ones.