French soldiers join battle against coronavirus

The country’s coronavirus death toll surges to nearly 1,700.

AA | 27.03.2020 - 09:30..
In another unforgiving day, the new coronavirus continues its iron grip on France, with the death toll surging to 1,696 amid 29,155 reported cases.

France's Director of Health Jerome Salomon said during a news conference that another 365 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, as 3,922 new cases were recorded.

THE MILITARY HAS BEEN OFFICIALLY CALLED IN TO ASSIST

Starting Thursday, high-speed TGV trains are being used to transport patients diagnosed with coronavirus to other parts of the country for treatment, especially from Alsace in the east. The trains can reach a top speed of 575 km/h (357mph).

On Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron announced Operation Resilience, which will enable France's armed forces to assist hospitals as well as other public duties.

The president coupled the announcement with a tour of the military hospital set up in Mulhouse, in the country's Grand Est region bordering Germany. He used a phrase he has uttered many times over the past few weeks. "We are at war, with an invisible enemy."

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now surpassed 510,000 while the death toll has crossed 22,900 and nearly 121,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

