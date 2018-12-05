taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3286
Euro
6.0547
Altın
1238.1
Borsa
93772.11
Gram Altın
211.844

French students support ‘Yellow Vests’ protests

Even though the French government announced Tuesday that it would delay the controversial gas and utility tax increase, protests all over the country are still continuing.

Haber Merkezi | 05.12.2018 - 15:48..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
French students support ‘Yellow Vests’ protests

French President Macron's controversial gas and utility tax increase plans dragged the country into chaos.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe expressed that the government understood the anger that has gripped portions of the country and planned to launch a nationwide discussion over the next four months to find ways to address both global climate change and the more fundamental economic issues that have divided the nation.

French students support ‘Yellow Vests’ protests

"No tax is worth putting the unity of the country in danger," Philippe said. "We hope these measures will restore calm in the country. "

STUDENTS SAY 'NO'

But the protests are still continuing. Riot police raided Tolbiac university in Paris to evict students who staged a three-week sit-in over new education policies, the latest flashpoint in protests against President Emmanuel Macron's reforms.

Around 100 officers took part in the dawn raid on the 22-storey tower block dominating the Tolbiac campus, one of several French faculties occupied in an echo of the momentous student-led protests of May 1968.

French students support ‘Yellow Vests’ protests

The government said it could face down all the strikes and that the student demonstrators were in the minority. The prime minister, Édouard Philippe, said he was “extremely vigilant” over the student sit-ins, blaming the far-left for stoking them and criticizing what he called anti-police graffiti on faculty walls. He said end-of-year exams would not be cancelled and all students would be expected to take them. He said he condemned “all violence” from any side.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Merkez Bankası 2019 para ve kur politikasını açıkladı

Merkez Bankası 2019 para ve kur politikasını açıkladı

222
ABD eski başkanı Bush'un köpeği yas tuttu

ABD eski başkanı Bush'un köpeği yas tuttu

225
Mehmet Ali Alabora hakkında yakalama kararı

Mehmet Ali Alabora hakkında yakalama kararı

169
Albert Einstein'ın Tanrı mektubuna 2,9 milyon dolar

Albert Einstein'ın Tanrı mektubuna 2,9 milyon dolar

129
CHP'nin cezası onanan HDP'lilere üzüntüsü

CHP'nin cezası onanan HDP'lilere üzüntüsü

98
Süper Lig'de VAR'sız puan durumu

Süper Lig'de VAR'sız puan durumu

89
Londra Adalet Müşaviri görevden alındı

Londra Adalet Müşaviri görevden alındı

73
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir