taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2468
Euro
6.0174
Altın
1260.69
Borsa
91971.36
Gram Altın
212.445

French troops remain in Syria amid US withdrawal

‘For now, of course, we remain in Syria,’ says Nathalie Loiseau, France's European affairs minister, even as US set to leave.

AA | 20.12.2018 - 17:36..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

France’s troops will remain in Syria, said French officials on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the pullout of U.S. soldiers from the civil war-torn country.

“For now, of course, we remain in Syria [militarily],” Nathalie Loiseau, France’s European affairs minister, told CNEWS television.

French troops remain in Syria amid US withdrawal

French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on social media that the terrorist group Daesh is now weaker than ever. Daesh lost more than 90 percent of its territory as well as its logistics ability, she added.

“Daesh has not been wiped from the map nor have its roots,” she said: “The last pockets of this terrorist organization must be defeated militarily.”

France reportedly has some 1,000 troops in Syria, half of the U.S. number before the pullout.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Fetullah Gülen'in iadesinde sona doğru

Fetullah Gülen'in iadesinde sona doğru

88
İşveren asgari ücret 2 bin liranın altında olsun istiyor

İşveren asgari ücret 2 bin liranın altında olsun istiyor

231
Yalova'daki deprem İstanbul'da hissedildi

Yalova'daki deprem İstanbul'da hissedildi

123
YPG'lilerin ABD'ye tepkisi

YPG'lilerin ABD'ye tepkisi

120
Suriye'de boşaltılacak ABD üsleri

Suriye'de boşaltılacak ABD üsleri

77
Tesettüre giren Gamze Özçelik, İdlib'e gitti

Tesettüre giren Gamze Özçelik, İdlib'e gitti

161
Putin'in basın toplantısında muhabirlerden yoğun ilgi

Putin'in basın toplantısında muhabirlerden yoğun ilgi

39
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir