Funerals held for soldiers martyred in Idlib

Funerals were held across Turkey for the soldiers martyred in the Thursday's deadly attack in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, just across Turkey’s southern border.

HIGH-RANKING MILITARY OFFICIALS ATTENDED THE FUNERALS

The funerals were held in many Turkish provinces, including Hatay, Mersin, Tokat, Kayseri, Adiyaman, Gaziantep, Osmaniye, Zonguldak, Adana, Afyonkarahisar, Antalya, Usak, Samsun, Istanbul, Kahramanmaras, Tekirdag, Mersin, Izmir, Denizli, and Konya.

Many Turkish state and high-ranking military officials along with thousands of citizens attended the funerals across the country.

Funeral prayers in absentia were also organized in many other Turkish provinces.

At least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred and tens of others injured in an airstrike by Bashar al-Assad regime forces in Idlib late Thursday.

The Turkish soldiers are working to protect local civilians under a September 2018 deal with Russia, which prohibits acts of aggression in the Idlib de-escalation zone.