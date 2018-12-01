taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2132
Euro
5.9002
Altın
1222.41
Borsa
95416.03
Gram Altın
204.942

G20 Summit kicks off in Buenos Aires

The world leaders are set to discuss the most important international economic and financial issues.

AA | 01.12.2018 - 09:28..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
G20 Summit kicks off in Buenos Aires

The G20 Summit started in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The two-day summit is mainly focused on coordinating policies between the states in order to achieve economic stability and financial growth in the world while preventing global financial crises.

President Erdoğan arrives at G20 Summit WATCH

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri, who is also the term president for the summit, welcomed the guests including 19 world leaders and EU representatives. Some 15,000 people are expected to attend the meeting, at least 3,000 journalists are following the meeting.

G20 Summit kicks off in Buenos Aires

The summit's first session will be about humane values, global economy, future of business life and women empowerment. The second session will cover sustainable development and climate, while the third will discuss infrastructure, energy and future of sustainable food.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Suudi Prens Bin Selman, kendi otelinde kalamıyor

Suudi Prens Bin Selman, kendi otelinde kalamıyor

23
G20 zirvesi yemeğinden kareler

G20 zirvesi yemeğinden kareler

16
İspanya'da Türk taraftarları aşağılayan uygulama

İspanya'da Türk taraftarları aşağılayan uygulama

69
Eski ABD Başkanı George H. W. Bush öldü

Eski ABD Başkanı George H. W. Bush öldü

197
ATAK'ların ihracatı ABD yüzünden ertelendi

ATAK'ların ihracatı ABD yüzünden ertelendi

133
Kılıçdaroğlu Almanya'da PKK yandaşı vekille poz verdi

Kılıçdaroğlu Almanya'da PKK yandaşı vekille poz verdi

78
Beykoz'daki bıçaklı saldırı sanığının özgürlüğü tescillendi

Beykoz'daki bıçaklı saldırı sanığının özgürlüğü tescillendi

147
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir