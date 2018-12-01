G20 Summit kicks off in Buenos Aires

The G20 Summit started in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The two-day summit is mainly focused on coordinating policies between the states in order to achieve economic stability and financial growth in the world while preventing global financial crises.

President Erdoğan arrives at G20 Summit WATCH

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri, who is also the term president for the summit, welcomed the guests including 19 world leaders and EU representatives. Some 15,000 people are expected to attend the meeting, at least 3,000 journalists are following the meeting.

The summit's first session will be about humane values, global economy, future of business life and women empowerment. The second session will cover sustainable development and climate, while the third will discuss infrastructure, energy and future of sustainable food.