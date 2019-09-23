taraftar değil haberciyiz
Game of Thrones takes the top Emmy honors

Medieval drama Game of Thrones closed its run with a fourth Emmy award for best drama series.

AA | 23.09.2019 - 11:37..
Game of Thrones received 32 nominations in the 2019 Emmys and won the best drama award at the ceremony on Sunday.

Peter Dinklage won the "Best Supporting Actor" (Drama) award for his performance as Tyrion Lannister in the fantasy drama series.

"Fleabag", which tells the story of a young woman as she navigates her way through London, won the "Best Comedy Series" award.

"Chernobyl" was awarded the "Best Mini Series" for documenting the 1986 nuclear disaster.

The awards which are likened to the Oscars of television were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Some of the winners of 2019 are listed below:

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series - Billy Porter, "Pose"

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series - Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series - Bill Hader, "Barry

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series - Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Julia Garner, "Ozark"

