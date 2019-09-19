taraftar değil haberciyiz
Gantz rejects Netanyahu’s call to establish government

Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu had called leftist Gantz to form a unity government.

AA | 19.09.2019 - 17:35..
Benny Gantz, leader of the center-left Blue and White party, on Thursday rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer to form a government.

In the first party meeting since Tuesday's parliamentary elections, Gantz said he is now the leader of the largest party in Israel.

"I WANT A LIBERAL GOVERNMENT"

"I want to establish a broad and liberal unity government headed by me to bring about the will of the people of Israel,” he said. Responding to Netanyahu’s call for a unity government, he said: "You don't approach establishing a unity government with blocs and spins."

Netanyahu said it is impossible to form a unity government without a meeting between the two major party leaders. "I was disappointed that at this time Benny Gantz still refuses to meet," Netanyahu said.

The move came after it became clear that the right-wing parties have no majority to form the next Israeli government.

