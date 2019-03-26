taraftar değil haberciyiz
Gazan residents are in shock after Israeli attacks

Israeli forces launched airstrikes across Gaza following rocket fire from the strip.

AA | 26.03.2019 - 13:42..
Cautious calm prevailed in the blockaded Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning following a spate of Israeli airstrikes across the Palestinian territory.

"WE WILL RESPOND WITH GREAT FORCE"

Shocked residents were seen checking the damage caused by the attacks that targeted positions of the Palestinian group Hamas and farmlands across the strip. Hamas announced late Monday that Egypt had managed to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza-based resistance factions. Neither Israel nor Egypt has officially confirmed the reported deal. The situation escalated on Monday when a rocket emanating from Gaza struck a home north of Tel Aviv, injuring seven.

Gazan residents are in shock after Israeli attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he will "respond with great force" against Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, following the rocket fire. The Israeli army has reportedly deployed missile-defense batteries in several locations across the country while sending two additional infantry brigades to the Gaza-Israel buffer zone. No Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

