Gazprom delivers 1st billion cubic meters of gas

Russian Gazprom said it has supplied its first billion cubic meters of gas via the TurkStream gas pipeline.

AA | 28.01.2020 - 13:12..
Gazprom delivers 1st billion cubic meters of gas

Gazprom supplied its first billion cubic meters of gas via the TurkStream gas pipeline, the company announced late Monday.

PIPELINE HAS A 31.5-BILLION-CUBIC-METER OF CAPACITY

The Russian company said that of that amount, about 54 percent went to the Turkish gas market while the remaining 46 percent was delivered to the Turkey-Bulgaria border.

Gazprom delivers 1st billion cubic meters of gas

TurkStream is an export gas pipeline stretching from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea with a design capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Commercial supplies via the gas pipeline commenced on Jan. 1, 2020.

Gazprom delivers 1st billion cubic meters of gas

On Jan. 8, the presidents of Russia and Turkey held a grand opening ceremony for the TurkStream pipeline in Istanbul.

İlginizi Çekebilir
NBA postpones Lakers game after Bryant's death
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday outside Los Angeles.
Europe faces fear as coronavirus spreads in the continent
German government urged citizens to avoid unnecessary trips to China amid fears over the spread of the epidemic.
US authorities slam Iraq's attack over its embassy
US Secretary of State said that the Iraqi government must take immediate steps to protect US diplomatic facilities.
US warns not to travel China amid coronavirus outbreak
Trump has sought to ease fears, saying on Twitter that US health officials are in "very close communication" with their Chinese counterparts.
