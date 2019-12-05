taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7597
Euro
6.393
Altın
1475.01
Borsa
108695.42
Gram Altın
272.826
Bitcoin
42293.01

General strike against Macron’s reforms paralyzes France

A general strike in France paralyzed the country on Thursday, as all professionals protest against President Emmanuel Macron's proposed pension reforms.

REUTERS | 05.12.2019 - 11:27..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş
General strike against Macron’s reforms paralyzes France

Commuters scrambled to fix up old bicycles, reserve carpool rides and arrange emergency childcare ahead of one of France’s biggest public sector strikes in decades on Thursday.

Unions are digging in for a nationwide strike over pension reform that they hope will cripple transport networks, close schools, leave garbage piled high to force President Emmanuel Macron into retreat.

UNIONS SET NO END-DATE FOR THE STRIKE

The SNCF railway says only one in 10 commuter and high-speed TGV trains will run. Eurostar and Thalys have canceled at least half their services linking Paris with London and Brussels and the government has asked airlines to cancel 20% of flights.

General strike against Macron’s reforms paralyzes France

More than half of all primary and secondary teachers are expected to walk out and hospital emergency rooms nationwide will operate on thin staffing. Transport unions have set no end-date for the strike.

General strike against Macron’s reforms paralyzes France

President Emmanuel Macron wants to simplify France’s Byzantine pension system, which comprises more than 40 different plans, many with different retirement ages and benefits.

General strike against Macron’s reforms paralyzes France

Macron says the system is unfair and too costly. He wants a single, points-based system under which for each euro contributed, every pensioner has equal rights.

General strike against Macron’s reforms paralyzes France

The strikes follow months of sometimes violent “yellow vest protests” over the high cost of living and perceived elitism of political class.

General strike against Macron’s reforms paralyzes France

General strike against Macron’s reforms paralyzes France

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ahmet Hakan idam cezasını hatırlattı

Ahmet Hakan idam cezasını hatırlattı

278
Ceren'in katilinden kan donduran ifadeler

Ceren'in katilinden kan donduran ifadeler

313
Amerikalı oyuncu Robert Davi, İstanbul Havalimanı'nı övdü

Amerikalı oyuncu Robert Davi, İstanbul Havalimanı'nı övdü

103
Almanya'da yaşayan anne, PKK'nın kaçırdığı kızını arıyor

Almanya'da yaşayan anne, PKK'nın kaçırdığı kızını arıyor

125
Mehmet Şimşek ile Nusret selfie yaptı

Mehmet Şimşek ile Nusret selfie yaptı

47
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Londra'da Türk vatandaşlarıyla buluştu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Londra'da Türk vatandaşlarıyla buluştu

122
İzlanda Başbakanı: Mutluluk ekonomisine geçiyoruz

İzlanda Başbakanı: Mutluluk ekonomisine geçiyoruz

84
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir