taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4666
Euro
7.1175
Altın
1621.22
Borsa
89878.53
Gram Altın
336.852
Bitcoin
43260.9

German authorities confirms 270 deaths

The country reported 48 more fatalities and nearly 5,000 more cases over the past 24 hours.

AA | 27.03.2020 - 12:43..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Coronavirus cases in Germany continued to rise on Friday despite drastic lockdown measures to stem the virus’ spread.

The number of cases climbed to 44,439 on Friday, while the death toll rose to 270, according to the Berlin-based website Coronavirus-Monitor, which compiles up-to-date numbers from local health authorities.

410,000 TESTS HAVE BEEN DONE ACROSS COUNTRY

Germany is the third-worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, but its death toll has so far remained far lower than the two hardest-hit countries, Italy and Spain.

According to a recent study by the Robert Koch Institute, most of those infected in Germany are younger and middle-aged.

German authorities confirms 270 deaths

More than 77 percent of them are age 15-59, the country's disease control agency reported on Wednesday. Less than 20 percent of the infected are among the high-risk group of people 60 and over.

Germany is pursuing a strategy of widespread testing to detect those infected and isolate them, in an attempt to stem the virus’ spread.

So far more than 410,000 coronavirus tests have been done across the county, including for people showing only mild symptoms.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Migrants await at Greece-Turkish border
Over 10,000 asylum seekers at the Greek border lose hope for Greece opening its doors leading to Europe.
Mexican governor claims poors are 'immune' to the disease
Governor of Puebla state says rich people are at risk, insinuating that poor people cannot travel and are therefore safe.
Israeli coronavirus cases hits nearly 3,000
On Friday, the Israeli army announced that 500 soldiers will start helping police from Sunday in implementing the government’s measures to stem the spread of the virus.
Hungary restricts people leaving homes
According to official government data, Hungary has 261 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 10 people have died.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Manisa'da polis, bağırdığı yaşlı adamdan özür diledi
Manisa'da polis, bağırdığı yaşlı adamdan özür diledi
433
ABD en fazla koronavirüs vakası tespit edilen ülke oldu
ABD en fazla koronavirüs vakası tespit edilen ülke oldu
236
Türkiye'de korona bilgilendirme ekranı açıldı
Türkiye'de korona bilgilendirme ekranı açıldı
59
ABD'de bir kişi marketteki ürünlere kasten öksürdü
ABD'de bir kişi marketteki ürünlere kasten öksürdü
28
ABD ile Çin arasında korona görüşmesi
ABD ile Çin arasında korona görüşmesi
69
Yağmur Sarnıç, cezaevi firarisiyle yakalandı
Yağmur Sarnıç, cezaevi firarisiyle yakalandı
34
ABD Maduro hakkında bilgi verene 15 milyon dolar verecek
ABD Maduro hakkında bilgi verene 15 milyon dolar verecek
136
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir