German authorities confirms 270 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Germany continued to rise on Friday despite drastic lockdown measures to stem the virus’ spread.

The number of cases climbed to 44,439 on Friday, while the death toll rose to 270, according to the Berlin-based website Coronavirus-Monitor, which compiles up-to-date numbers from local health authorities.

410,000 TESTS HAVE BEEN DONE ACROSS COUNTRY

Germany is the third-worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, but its death toll has so far remained far lower than the two hardest-hit countries, Italy and Spain.

According to a recent study by the Robert Koch Institute, most of those infected in Germany are younger and middle-aged.

More than 77 percent of them are age 15-59, the country's disease control agency reported on Wednesday. Less than 20 percent of the infected are among the high-risk group of people 60 and over.

Germany is pursuing a strategy of widespread testing to detect those infected and isolate them, in an attempt to stem the virus’ spread.

So far more than 410,000 coronavirus tests have been done across the county, including for people showing only mild symptoms.