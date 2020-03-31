taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5942
Euro
7.2536
Altın
1616.26
Borsa
89837.14
Gram Altın
343.117
Bitcoin
42362.04
fuzulev

German Chancellor again tests negative for coronavirus

Angela Merkel will continue working from home despite negative coronavirus test.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
German Chancellor again tests negative for coronavirus

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel will continue to lead the government from home, despite testing negative for coronavirus for a third time, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

SHE CONTINUES SELF-ISOLATING HERSELF

Merkel has been self-quarantining and working from home after receiving a vaccination on March 20 from a doctor who was later found to have coronavirus.

“The chancellor will in the coming days also conduct her affairs from her home quarantine,” the government spokesman said in a statement.

German Chancellor again tests negative for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been working from home after becoming the first world leader to be confirmed as catching the coronavirus.

Johnson, who announced on Friday that he was infected with the coronavirus but would continue to lead Britain’s response to the outbreak, chaired a meeting on Monday from self-isolation in London’s Downing Street.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000 in US
There are 784,314 confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide and 37,638 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. A total of 165,288 have recovered from the disease.
Vatican cardinal tests positive for coronavirus
Vatican authorities reported six individuals have been tested positive so far.
Russia on lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
The Russian government had put lockdown on several regions, including the capital Moscow on Monday.
Despite strict lockdown, France faces 3,024 deaths
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had announced the closure of the markets only a few days ago, saying that keeping them open would jeopardize social distancing measures.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Putin ve Trump petrol krizi konusunda anlaşma sağladı
Putin ve Trump petrol krizi konusunda anlaşma sağladı
173
Parti düzenleyen gençlere ev hapsi cezası verildi
Parti düzenleyen gençlere ev hapsi cezası verildi
134
Ortaylı'dan sağlık çalışanlarına: Allah'ın bir lütfusunuz
Ortaylı'dan sağlık çalışanlarına: Allah'ın bir lütfusunuz
58
70 bin mahkuma evde hapis
70 bin mahkuma evde hapis
75
Eser Yenenler ve eşine karantina yaramadı
Eser Yenenler ve eşine karantina yaramadı
55
Kars'ta gezen Çinli turist gözetim altına alındı
Kars'ta gezen Çinli turist gözetim altına alındı
98
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 3 bin 8 kişi yaşamını yitirdi
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 3 bin 8 kişi yaşamını yitirdi
45
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir