German Chancellor discusses the issue of human rights with Sisi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel took up the issue of human rights with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a meeting in Berlin, a government spokesman said Wednesday.

"DEMOCRACY, HUMAN RIGHTS WERE ON THE TABLE"

"The chancellor has of course used the opportunity of bilateral meetings yesterday and today to address more advanced topics, the way she has done it also in the past. Issues like democracy, human rights, freedom of movement of civil society and this was also the case with her talks with the Egyptian president," Steffen Seibert said during the routine weekly government press briefing.

Earlier this week, the German government lambasted the Sisi government for its dismal human rights record.

"We see there is still room for improvement when it comes to, for example, the state of freedom of expression," German Foreign Ministr

SISI'S REGIME HAS FACED STRONG CRITICISM

Egypt's human rights records under Sisi's regime has also faced strong criticism at the UN, with many countries expressing alarm over detention conditions and shrinking freedoms in the Arab country, which was recently rocked by mass protests.