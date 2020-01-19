German Chancellor meets UAE Prince ahead of Libya summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday met with the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates on the eve of Libyan peace talks in Berlin.

Merkel's spokesman said in a press release that she and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had mainly discussed ongoing efforts for a cease-fire and a political process to end the conflict.

UAE AGREED ON A PERMANENT CEASEFIRE

“Both of them welcomed the cease-fire that was achieved a few days ago. They called on the conflicting parties to agree on a permanent cease-fire,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said. He said Merkel and bin Zayed also discussed the need to rebuild Libya’s state institutions and reform its security institutions to better combat terrorism and extremism.

“From the point of view of the both, stopping foreign interference in Libya’s internal affairs is a necessary condition for this,” he stressed.

The UAE, together with Egypt, has been one of the key supporters of Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar, who began a major military offensive last April to capture Tripoli from the UN-recognized government.

Seibert said bin Zayed told Merkel that he would not be able to attend Sunday’s Libya conference in Berlin, but that the UAE would send its foreign minister on his behalf.