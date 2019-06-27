taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.772
Euro
6.5722
Altın
1402.5
Borsa
95878
Gram Altın
260.203

German Chancellor Merkel seen shaking again

After footage emerged of her shaking uncontrollably again just days after trembling, sparked health fears.

Haber Merkezi | 27.06.2019 - 11:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş
German Chancellor Merkel seen shaking again

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared unstable on her feet as she met with the German President, in her second spell of shaking in under two weeks.

CROSSED ARMS TO STEADY HERSELF

In the footages, Merkel is seen crossing her arms as though to steady herself while attending a meeting with President Steinmeier.

German Chancellor Merkel seen shaking again

The 65-year-old leader of Germany pursed her lips to control the violent movement.

German Chancellor Merkel seen shaking again WATCH

A spokesman for the German Chancellor announced that she is fine and will still be participating in the G20 meeting. "Everything is taking place as planned. The Chancellor is well." he said.

German Chancellor Merkel seen shaking again

German Chancellor Merkel seen shaking again

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan'a göre yargı İmamoğlu'nun önünü kesebilir

Erdoğan'a göre yargı İmamoğlu'nun önünü kesebilir

421
NATO'da Rusya'ya karşı nükleer silah tedbiri hazırlığı

NATO'da Rusya'ya karşı nükleer silah tedbiri hazırlığı

29
Doğu Akdeniz'de 4 ülke arasında enerji ortaklığı başlıyor

Doğu Akdeniz'de 4 ülke arasında enerji ortaklığı başlıyor

111
NATO'ya üye ülkelerin savunmaya harcadıkları para arttı

NATO'ya üye ülkelerin savunmaya harcadıkları para arttı

60
FSM'de kapanan şeritler trafiğe neden oldu

FSM'de kapanan şeritler trafiğe neden oldu

138
Eyfel’in çevresi plaja döndü

Eyfel’in çevresi plaja döndü

32
Ayça Tekindor: Emekli oldum

Ayça Tekindor: Emekli oldum

21
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir