German Chancellor Merkel seen shaking again

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared unstable on her feet as she met with the German President, in her second spell of shaking in under two weeks.

In the footages, Merkel is seen crossing her arms as though to steady herself while attending a meeting with President Steinmeier.

The 65-year-old leader of Germany pursed her lips to control the violent movement.

A spokesman for the German Chancellor announced that she is fine and will still be participating in the G20 meeting. "Everything is taking place as planned. The Chancellor is well." he said.