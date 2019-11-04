taraftar değil haberciyiz
German Chancellor visits memorial to neo-Nazi victims

Angela Merkel ays white rose on a memorial dedicated to victims of the NSU terrorist group.

AA | 04.11.2019 - 17:57..
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday visited a memorial to the victims of neo-Nazi terror group and called for courage and responsibility to combat racism.

"GERMANY WILL DO EVERYTHING TO PREVENT THESE CRIMES"

Merkel, together with a group of students, laid white flowers on the memorial in the eastern German city of Zwickau, which was dedicated to 10 people killed by the NSU terror group.

German Chancellor visits memorial to neo-Nazi victims

“As I have promised the family members of the victims several years ago, we as the Federal Government, would do everything to prevent these crimes from ever occurring again,” she said.

German Chancellor visits memorial to neo-Nazi victims

“But for this, we also need courageous people, and it’s good that today we’re here with young people, who are saying that they would like to ensure that such things would not happen in Germany again,” she added.

German Chancellor visits memorial to neo-Nazi victims

The NSU members, who lived underground for many years in Zwickau, killed eight Turkish immigrants, a Greek citizen, and a German policewoman between 2000 and 2007.

German Chancellor visits memorial to neo-Nazi victims

The German public first learned about the group’s existence in 2011, when two of its members died on Nov. 4 during a bank robbery attempt. Various propaganda materials, guns and weapons were later found in the wreckage of the NSU apartment in Zwickau.

