German disease agency warns citizens

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 33,954.

AA | 25.03.2020 - 14:42..
Death toll from coronavirus in Germany rose to 171 on Wednesday, and the number of cases exceeded 33,500, according to statistics released by the local health authorities.

"WE ARE STILL AT AN EARLY STAGE"

Berlin-based website Coronavirus-Monitor, which compiled up-to-date numbers from local authorities, reported 171 deaths as of Wednesday morning, up from 159 on Tuesday.

Germany’s disease control agency warned on Wednesday that the country was still at an early stage of the outbreak.



“We are only at the beginning of the epidemic,” Lothar Wieler, Robert Koch Institute’s president, told a news conference in Berlin, and urged citizens to follow measures announced by the government to curtail the spread of the virus.

Germany has tightened coronavirus restrictions on Sunday with banning any social contact between more than two people in public. The federal states ordered all non-essential shops to close, and restaurants were only permitted to run takeaway and home-delivery services.

