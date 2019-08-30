German FM: UK must find a solution

Germany expects Britain to crash out of the European Union on Oct. 31, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

"WE WILL DO EVERYTHING TO AVOID NO-DEAL BREXIT"

“We cannot imagine reopening the Withdrawal Agreement,” Maas said in the Finnish capital. “We assume that Brexit will happen on Oct. 31. We will do everything to avoid a no-deal Brexit. But the British government has made it clear that if there is no agreement (on the Irish border) a no-deal Brexit will happen.”

“I have once again made it clear that it is now necessary for time reasons to put the (proposals) on the table as soon as possible,” Maas added.