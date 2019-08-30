taraftar değil haberciyiz
German FM: UK must find a solution

After talks with his British counterpart Dominic Raab on the sidelines of the Helsinki meeting, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said UK PK Johnson must come up with ideas soon.

REUTERS | 30.08.2019 - 13:22..
Germany expects Britain to crash out of the European Union on Oct. 31, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

"WE WILL DO EVERYTHING TO AVOID NO-DEAL BREXIT"

“We cannot imagine reopening the Withdrawal Agreement,” Maas said in the Finnish capital. “We assume that Brexit will happen on Oct. 31. We will do everything to avoid a no-deal Brexit. But the British government has made it clear that if there is no agreement (on the Irish border) a no-deal Brexit will happen.”

“I have once again made it clear that it is now necessary for time reasons to put the (proposals) on the table as soon as possible,” Maas added.

