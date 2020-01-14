taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8827
Euro
6.5548
Altın
1539.94
Borsa
120249.03
Gram Altın
291.09
Bitcoin
49586.2

German FM warns Iraq over Daesh threat

The top German minister Heiko Maas also reiterated the right of the Iranian people to express their opinions in peaceful means.

AA | 14.01.2020 - 09:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned Monday that Daesh/ISIS terror group may return to Iraq in case of the withdrawal of coalition forces from the country.

"TROOP WITHDRAWAL WILL MAKE A FERTILE GROUND"

"The troop withdrawal from Iraq will make it a fertile ground for terrorism and attacks will hit the region and Europe," he said at a press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman.

Iraq has been roiled by protests since October against deep-seated corruption and living condition amid calls for the withdrawal of US forces from the country.

German FM warns Iraq over Daesh threat

As for tensions between the US and Iran, Maas said, "If Iran wants to de-escalate, then it must stop agitation in its region, which also applies to Iraq".

Tension soared earlier this month after the US assassinated Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack in Iraq. Tehran retaliated with firing a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi airbases housing U.S. troops.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Queen Elizabeth declares her support of Harry and Meghan
I am 'entirely supportive' of Harry and Meghan, Elizabeth II said, adding that she prefers couple remain full-time working members of the royal family but respects wish for independent life.
Iranian media seeks Rouhani government to resign
Hundreds of Iranians gathered on the streets of Iran against the Iranian regime, prompted by the belated admission that it accidentally shut down a Ukrainian airliner last week.
German jobs at risk due to the switch to electric cars
Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper claimed that the German carmakers’ vehicle production will be further automated and will not be sufficient to support the current level of jobs.
UK summons Iran's envoy over Tehran's arrest
British Ambassador Rob Macaire was briefly detained Saturday during demonstrations in Tehran over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner by Iranian forces.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Tosuncuk Mehmet Aydın'ın yeri tespit edildi

Tosuncuk Mehmet Aydın'ın yeri tespit edildi

104
Barcelona'da Valverde gitti, Setien geldi

Barcelona'da Valverde gitti, Setien geldi

16
Hırvatistan Cumhurbaşkanı: Yolsuzluk okulda başlıyor

Hırvatistan Cumhurbaşkanı: Yolsuzluk okulda başlıyor

69
TSK içindeki FETÖ yapılanmasına yeni operasyon

TSK içindeki FETÖ yapılanmasına yeni operasyon

136
Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth: Harry ile Meghan'ı destekliyoruz

Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth: Harry ile Meghan'ı destekliyoruz

57
Erdoğan, AB'nin ikiyüzlülüğünü Michel'in yüzüne söyledi

Erdoğan, AB'nin ikiyüzlülüğünü Michel'in yüzüne söyledi

36
Sapanca Gölü'nde 'hayalet ağ'la katliam yaptılar

Sapanca Gölü'nde 'hayalet ağ'la katliam yaptılar

31
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir