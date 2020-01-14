German FM warns Iraq over Daesh threat

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned Monday that Daesh/ISIS terror group may return to Iraq in case of the withdrawal of coalition forces from the country.

"TROOP WITHDRAWAL WILL MAKE A FERTILE GROUND"

"The troop withdrawal from Iraq will make it a fertile ground for terrorism and attacks will hit the region and Europe," he said at a press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman.

Iraq has been roiled by protests since October against deep-seated corruption and living condition amid calls for the withdrawal of US forces from the country.

As for tensions between the US and Iran, Maas said, "If Iran wants to de-escalate, then it must stop agitation in its region, which also applies to Iraq".

Tension soared earlier this month after the US assassinated Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack in Iraq. Tehran retaliated with firing a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi airbases housing U.S. troops.