taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7054
Euro
6.315
Altın
1470.41
Borsa
106742.67
Gram Altın
269.839
Bitcoin
46204.5

German foreign minister hails Turkey’s NATO presence

In an interview, Heiko Maas urged continued dialogue on Operation Peace Spring in Syria.

AA | 20.11.2019 - 16:31..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Germany on Wednesday underlined Turkey's importance as a NATO member, urging continued dialogue on Ankara's anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

"It is in our interest that Turkey, which is also a key partner in NATO, would not move away from Europe," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview with news portal DELFI, ahead of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

"TURKEY IS KEY PARTNER IN NATO"

Maas underlined NATO's role as Europe's primary security guarantor. "NATO is the most successful security alliance in history. It has been the guarantor of Euro-Atlantic security over the past 70 years, and will continue as such," he said.

German foreign minister hails Turkey’s NATO presence

Several NATO members, including the U.S., France and Germany, criticized the operation, expressing concerns over a potential humanitarian crisis and wider instability in the region.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ömür Gedik ne istiyor

Ömür Gedik ne istiyor

190
300 bin TL ödül ile aranan teröristin yakalanma anları

300 bin TL ödül ile aranan teröristin yakalanma anları

136
Tekirdağ'da 286 milyar metreküp doğalgaz rezervi çıktı

Tekirdağ'da 286 milyar metreküp doğalgaz rezervi çıktı

344
2018 yılı vergi rekortmenleri açıklandı

2018 yılı vergi rekortmenleri açıklandı

176
FETÖ'nün finans kaynaklarına darbe

FETÖ'nün finans kaynaklarına darbe

54
Erdoğan'dan CHP'li Engin Özkoç'a tepki

Erdoğan'dan CHP'li Engin Özkoç'a tepki

299
İmamoğlu cemevlerine borçlu olduğumuzu söyledi

İmamoğlu cemevlerine borçlu olduğumuzu söyledi

830
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir