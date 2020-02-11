German gov’t condemns Syrian regime attacks in Idlib

Germany on Monday strongly condemned the Syrian regime for its aerial bombardments and ground attacks in Idlib, a northwestern province under a nominal cease-fire.

BERLIN'S STATEMENT CAME BEFORE THE ASSAD REGIME ATTACK

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, German Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Rainer Breul expressed grave concerns over the escalating situation in the region.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the regime’s military offensive, and call for an immediate cease-fire,” he said. Breul urged all conflicting parties to contribute to de-escalation, and expressed hope that recent talks between Turkey and Russia could help ease the conflict.

He underlined Russia’s special responsibility as one of the main supporters of the Assad regime.

On Monday, at least five Turkish soldiers were martyred and several injured in an attack by Assad regime forces on troops stationed in Idlib to monitor a cease-fire and fight terrorist groups.

Ankara said it launched immediate retaliation, hitting regime targets.